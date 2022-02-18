 Skip to main content

Ford Files Patent For Tesla DogMode-Like Feature Dubbed Pet Mode
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2022 5:51am   Comments
Ford Files Patent For Tesla DogMode-Like Feature Dubbed Pet Mode

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has filed a patent for a feature named Pet Mode that keeps the air-conditioning on, plays music and can open and close the sunroof for animals inside the vehicle when the owners are away, Teslarati reported, citing a patent.

What Happened: The feature is similar to that of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Dog Mode, which allows owners to maintain a selected temperature inside the car until they return, though it has more features.

Ford’s patent filing does not provide in-depth details but hints at the adaption of various vehicle systems that adjust at the press of a button on the key fob or smartphone app.

The feature is likely going to be reserved for Ford’s upcoming electric vehicle lineup including the already-launched Mustang Mach-E, the report noted.

“A key fob includes selectors for performing conventional remote operations (e.g., locking/unlocking doors) as well as a “pet mode” selector,” the report noted, citing the filing.

“..in pet mode, the vehicle computer may cause one or more windows to lower, the sunroof to open the trunk lift gate to pivot open, and the seat backs of one or more rows of seats to tilt or fold down.”

Dog Mode Vs Pet Mode: Tesla’s Dog Mode feature also lights up the EV’s center touchscreen with a display message that the owner will be back soon besides maintaining a select temperature in the cabin.

Ford is also adding a feature that allows “adjusting an audio level, adjusting an audio selection, adjusting a temperature level in at least a portion of the automotive vehicle, and adjusting a ventilation level in at least a portion of the automotive vehicle.”

Tesla rolled out the Dog Mode in 2019 after an owner requested its CEO Elon Musk on Twitter to include a feature that plays music and keeps the AC while he is away.

 

Price Action: Ford shares closed 2.6% lower at $17.5 a share on Thursday.

