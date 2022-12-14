Elon Musk Says You Can Now Play Elden Ring, Cyberpunk In Your Tesla With This Holiday Update

Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicles have finally incorporated a long-awaited feature, Steam, into its in-car gaming system.

What Happened: Announcing the launch of Steam, a leading digital video game distribution service owned by Valve, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said consumers can now play Cyberpunk, Elden Ring and many others games in their cars.

The feature gives users the ability to play games by using a keyboard and mouse as well.

The Steam service announcement was part of Tesla's new "Holiday Update." It will be available on new Model S and X vehicles.

Why It's Important: The addition of Steam isn't a surprise for Tesla owners considering Musk tweeted in July that an update could be coming concerning Steam integration.

Steam supports video games on PC, iOS and Android. It is a competitor to PlayStation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch.

Apart from Steam incorporation, the Tesla holiday update also brought other features. This includes Tesla cars now supporting Apple Music, an update to Dog Mode, a scheduled Light Show feature and a track mode for the Model Y performance.

