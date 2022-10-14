Amazon Loses Two Veterans Behind Blockbusters Like Kindle and Alexa

- Amazon.com, Inc AMZN lost two top hardware veteran executives. Gregg Zehr, president of Amazon’s hardware research and development group, Lab126, has retired, CNBC reports.
- Zehr invented the hugely successful Kindle e-reader.
- Tom Taylor, senior vice president of Amazon Alexa and a member of CEO Andy Jassy’s elite S-Team, also retired, Amazon said.
- Both Taylor and Zehr spent well over a decade at the company.
- The executive exodus coincided with CEO Andy Jassy’s cost control measures across the company.
- Heather MacDougall, Amazon’s workplace health and safety chief, departed in September.
- In July, public policy chief Jay Carney left to join Airbnb, Inc ABNB, and 23-year Amazon veteran Dave Clark resigned as retail chief a month later.
- Operations executive Dave Bozeman and Alicia Boler-Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, announced their exits in June.
- Amazon implemented a hiring freeze for corporate retail roles and has discontinued several projects.
- Still, Amazon looks to hire 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.38% at $112.10 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
