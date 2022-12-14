Volkswagen Fetches Chief Designer From Porsche

by

has appointed Michael Mauer to assume the role of Head of Group Design while also retaining his position at brand. Effective January 1, 2023, Mauer will replace Klaus Zyciora, who is leaving the company to pursue tasks outside the Group.

The automaker has also appointed Michael Neumayer as the head of the Quality Management division while retaining his position as Head of Quality at Audi .

. Neumayer will replace Frank Welsch, who is retiring after nearly 30 years of service in the Group.

The company aims for a closer connection to the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi and Porsche main brands to ensure consistent focus on customer needs.

"Excellent quality and iconic design have always been USPs of the Volkswagen Group and its brands," said CEO Oliver Blume. "Managing these key functions via the brands will allow us to intensify our customer focus."

Price Action: VWAGY shares closed higher by 0.22% at $18.28 on Tuesday.

