Tesla Finally Brings Apple Music On Board — But There's A Small Catch

Tesla Inc. TSLA, at long last, seems to have added Apple Inc.'s AAPL Music support to its in-car system.

What Happened: Tesla's annual holiday software update has finally filled the absence of Apple Music from the Tesla experience, reported Apple Insider.

James Locke, who owns a Tesla Model 3 SR+, took to Twitter to share some screenshots in which the Apple Music icon is visible as part of the 2022.44.25.1 update.

The update is available for all users, but Apple Music subscribers must have a premium connectivity subscription for it to work over a cellular connection.

Besides Apple Music support, the latest update includes an update to Dog Mode, a scheduled Light Show feature and a track mode for the Model Y performance.

Why It's Important: Tesla's infotainment system already had Spotify, TuneIn and Tidal, but Apple Music has long been ignored, the report noted

In November, during Tesla's electric vehicle museum exhibit, ABetterTheater.com founder Aaron Cash shared some photographs and tidbits. One picture from inside a Tesla vehicle showed the Apple Music icon as part of Tesla's main interface.

