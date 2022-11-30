Apple Music's Redesigned Replay Unveils 2022's Chartbusters: Justin Bieber And The Kid Laroi's 'Stay' Takes Top Spot

Apple Inc. AAPL has revealed the best songs of 2022 along with the launch of a revamped Replay experience.

What Happened: Apple Music subscribers can now learn about their top songs, artists, albums and genres via a redesigned Replay experience.

With this launch, users can include a personalized highlight reel that covers their entire listening activity throughout the year. Superfans will also be able to discover whether they are among the leading 100 listeners of their favorite artists or genre.

Apple also revealed 2022's top songs, Shazams, fitness songs and most-read lyrics.

Here are a few prominent titles from the year-end round-up:

No.1 Song On Apple Music: 'Stay' by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

No.1 Most Read Lyrics: We Don't Talk About Bruno

No.1 Fitness Song: Head & Heart (feat. MNEK) by DJ Joel Corry

No.1 Shazam on Apple Music: Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" by Elton John and Dua Lipa

Apple Music Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Hip-Hop led the top songs' chart with 32 of the leading 100 songs of the year, followed by Pop, R&B/Soul, Latin and J-Pop.

Why It's Important: Users can continue checking Replay until Dec. 31 and assess if their listening patterns have evolved before the beginning of the new year.

Additionally, users can share insights on Replay with family and friends via their social channels or any messaging platform — this is a bit similar to Spotify Technology's SPOT Wrapped, which allows users to share stats on social media, reported TechCrunch.

