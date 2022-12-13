Tim Cook Lauds Sony For 'Over A Decade' Partnership As Apple's Japan Investment Crosses $100B

As Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook visited the epicenter of Japan's semiconductor industry, the company said its investment crossed more than $100 billion in the Asian nation's supply network over the last five years.

What Happened: Cook, on Monday, tweeted that he visited Kumamoto prefecture in southwestern Japan, home to factories of many semiconductors and leading technology firms, including one of its chip suppliers, TSMC.

The Cupertino-based tech giant said it had boosted its spending on suppliers in Japan by more than 30% since 2019, including working with nearly 1,000 Japanese suppliers.

Apple also called Sony Group Corp SONY one of its biggest suppliers in Japan for providing camera sensors for its iPhones. It also mentioned medium- and small enterprises, including textile firm Inoue Ribbon Industry and mold manufacturer Shincron Co as its partners.

The company said its 29 Japanese suppliers have committed to converting to renewable energy for Apple-related businesses by 2030 – which includes Sony, Murata Manufacturing, Keiwa Inc, and Fujikura, among others.

"We support a variety of renewable energy solutions, including innovative structures such as installations and virtual power purchase agreements (virtual PPAs)," it said.

