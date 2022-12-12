Coupa Software, Horizon Therapeutics And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP shares jumped 22.4% to $75.97 in pre-market trading. Private-equity firm Thoma Bravo is in advanced talks to buy Coupa Software and the transaction could be announced as early as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Coupa is also expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell today.

Insmed Incorporated INSM climbed 15.1% to $21.24 in pre-market trading. Mizuho recently initiated coverage on Insmed with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP surged 14.1% to $111.00 in pre-market trading. Bloomberg reported that Amgen is set to buy Horizon Therapeutics for about $116.50 per share.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. TKC gained 8% to $4.59 in pre-market trading. Turkcell, last month, posted Q3 revenue of 14.20 billion Lira.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE gained 6.6% to $0.82 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Friday.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN gained 6.5% to $13.49 in pre-market trading. Elanco announced FDA approval of Bexacat, the first-of-its-kind oral feline diabetes treatment option.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN gained 6.5% to $13.49 in pre-market trading. Elanco announced FDA approval of Bexacat, the first-of-its-kind oral feline diabetes treatment option.

Frontline Ltd. FRO climbed 5.7% to $13.57 in pre-market trading. Frontline, last week, issued a Form424B3 filing highlighting a proposal to increase the company's authorized share capital from $500 million to $600 million.

The Gap, Inc. GPS gained 5% to $14.60 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday. Gap, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

