Elon Musk's Twitter Shadowban Update Receives Thumbs Up From Jack Dorsey, Dogecoin Co-Creator

Elon Musk's announcement about a new Twitter software update is making some people happy, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

What Happened: Musk tweeted about a new update enabling users to know why their account has been shadowbanned.

Following the announcement, Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, said that he likes the change.

Responding to the thread, Musk hailed Twitter 2.0, calling it "more alive than people think." He added that tweets would soon show view count, somewhat similar to how videos currently do.

Dorsey termed Twitter shadowban a "much better metric."

Why It's Important: The new software update will enable users to see the actual status of their accounts. It will show users if they've shadowbanned and tell them the reason behind it too.

