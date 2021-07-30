Google Vs Microsoft: Google Seeks Court Order To Procure Documents From Microsoft To Defend DOJ Lawsuit
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google sought a federal judge order on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to hand over internal documents from certain executives to defend a Justice Department's monopoly lawsuit, Bloomberg reported.
- Google served a subpoena to Microsoft over three months ago, seeking documents regarding Microsoft's Bing search engine and its Internet Explorer and Edge as per a Reuters report.
- Google alleged that Microsoft refused to search the files of 19 executives relevant to Google's defense. Microsoft is a crucial player in the DOJ lawsuit, which alleged Google was abusing its internet search dominance.
- The government accused Google of illegally using its market clout to thwart competition from Microsoft's Bing search engine.
- Google reasoned that some documents might clarify whether Microsoft restrained from competing with Google or failed to compete successfully.
- Microsoft argued Google's request for documents was unreasonable and burdensome. It reportedly offered to collect documents from 27 individuals. However, Google requested information for an additional 28, for a total of 55.
- The companies recently ended an almost six-year treaty to prevent open warfare between the rival Big Tech companies.
- Price action: GOOG shares traded lower by 1.03% at $2,702.81, and MSFT shares traded lower by 0.70% at $284.49 on the last check Friday.
- Photo by Firmbee from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Best of Benzinga