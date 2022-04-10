Michael Burry Loses Blue Check Mark On Twitter, Is Former Rival Elon Musk Stepping In To Help?

A noted critic of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) over the years saw a blue check mark for his verified Twitter profile seemingly disappear recently. The news comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the largest shareholder in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

What Happened: Investor and noted Tesla bear Michael Burry shared on Twitter that he lost his verified Twitter blue check mark.

In a since deleted post, Burry highlighted that the last post he made while verified was about Musk.

“Interesting – my last tweet with a blue check mark was this one,” Burry said of a post highlighting that Elon Musk buying a controlling stake in Twitter would be good for America.

News of Burry losing his blue check mark prompted a response from Musk.

“You will get it back, even though you shorted Tesla, you bastard,” Musk said with a crying, laughing emoji.

You will get it back, even though you shorted Tesla, you bastard 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Earlier over the weekend, Musk suggested that Twitter Blue subscribers who pay $2.99 a month could get their Twitter profiles verified. It’s unclear if Burry will have to shell out the $2.99 a month to get his blue check back or if Musk, who is now on the Twitter Board of Directors, will jump in to help out.

Why It’s Important: Burry deleted his Twitter account in 2021 and now occasionally pops up from time to time to post something before disappearing.

Burry has over 690,000 followers, follows no one himself and deletes his tweets. This could be causing the Twitter algorithm thinking he is a bot.

Burry famously placed large bets against Tesla and Ark Innovation ETF (ARCA:ARKK), one of the largest Tesla owners. Burry and Musk have butted heads over the last few years due to the bet.

Musk stepping in to help out his detractor could signal his continued push for free speech, even if it means giving a voice to people who don’t agree with everything he says or does. Many have begged for Musk to bring back banned accounts to Twitter, including former President Donald Trump.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed the week at $1,025.49.

Photo: Courtesy of Heisenberg Media on Flickr