Russian EV Firm Whoosh Plans $400M IPO: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 5, 2022 5:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Whoosh, the Russian electric vehicle company, said it could be valued at $400 million through the forthcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).
  • The IPO, Reuters reported, will be the first in the Russian market since its Ukraine invasion.
  • Whoosh’s IPO is likely to give a definite idea about Russia’s capital markets after the sanctions imposed by western countries to condone its actions in Ukraine.
  • The electric vehicle company plans to sell ₽5 billion ($80.4 million) of shares in the IPO at a price of ₽185 - ₽225 per share.
  • The IPO proceeds are expected to be invested in more vehicles and expansion in Russia and to other former Soviet nations.
  • Based on the target prices and offer size, Whoosh’s market capitalization after the IPO could be ₽21 billion - ₽25 billion.
  • "Whoosh's IPO may be the first one on the Russian market this year ... we are glad to see that our intention to hold an IPO has received a big response from the investment community" the report cited company founder Dmitry Chuyko.
