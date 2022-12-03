'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author On Why Silicon Valley Fears Elon Musk's Twitter: 'He Doesn't Need A Job Or Money'

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2016 election and has co-authored two books with the former president, on Saturday took to Twitter to extend his support for Elon Musk.

What Happened: The best-selling author questioned why Silicon Valley’s "WOKE" feared Musk, apparently referring to tech companies opposing the world’s richest man.

After Musk took over Twitter, many companies paused advertising on the platform. The Tesla CEO himself tweeted this week about Apple pausing most ads on Twitter and threatening to pull the Twitter app from its App Store.

“Musk is an entrepreneur. He does not need a job or money,” Kiyosaki said.

Musk’s Exploits: Kiyosaki noted that Musk beat big banks with PayPal, Inc. PYPL – a payment processing company that was created when X.com, an online bank Musk founded, merged with Confinity.

Musk also beat the Detroit automakers with Tesla, Kiyosaki said.

With his SpaceX venture, Musk beat National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA, he added.

Kiyosaki said the billionaire will beat "communist censorship" with Twitter.

“Thank you and GOD bless ELON MUSK,” he added.

Musk has clarified that his motivation for buying Twitter was to make it a platform for free speech. Twitter has yet to outline a clear-cut content moderation policy on purging hate speech and abusive content from the platform.

