No, It's Not A Bug: If Your Twitter Feed Is Filled With Tweets From People You Don't Even Follow, It's Because…

Twitter has expanded the recommendation feature for all users to ensure everyone "sees the best content on the platform."

What Happened: Twitter users can now see recommended tweets from people they don't follow because the platform intends to ensure everyone can see the best content on the site.

Recommendations can appear in users' Home timelines, certain places within the Explore tab, and elsewhere on the site.

Users can choose the sparkle icon option to avoid seeing recommended tweets in their feeds. It is located at the top corner of the Home timeline and manages recommendations based on individual preference.

See Also: Twitter Rolls Out Feature To Let Users Add 'Confirmed Phone Number' Tags: Will It Help Elon Musk Eradicate Bots?

Why It's Important: With this latest update, Elon Musk's Twitter has joined Meta Platform Inc.'s META footsteps in pushing more algorithmic content, reported The Verge.

Facebook apparently took a leaf out of TikTok's book and decided to recommend posts irrespective of whether users follow those accounts or not.

Despite Musk's roller coaster of a ride so far as Twitter chief, the microblogging site has achieved "another all-time high" milestone. This feature could help Twitter boost its user growth.

Improved user numbers could likely win back advertisers, considering some of the biggest have distanced themselves from Musk's Twitter, the report noted.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Twitter Should Feel Noticeably Faster Now: Here's Why