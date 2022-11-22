Think Twitter Is US-Centric? Elon Musk Says, Nah — It's Actually A Country With One-Third Population

In the first all-hands meeting since Twitter employees' mass exodus, Elon Musk reportedly called out Twitter's historically strong usage in Japan.

What Happened: During a meeting with Twitter employees on Monday, Musk spoke at length about his post-layoff plan. He specifically called out Twitter's historically unparalleled usage in Japan, reported The Verge, citing two people who attended the meetings and a partial recording.

Musk said that just like Japan's track record, Twitter should aspire to replicate the result "ideally in every country without exception."

He added that it might seem that Twitter is U.S.-centric, but that could not be far from the truth.

"If anything, it's Japan-centric. There are roughly the same number of daily active users in Japan as there are in the U.S., despite the fact that Japan has one-third of the population of the U.S.," he said, according to the report.

Despite Musk's chaotic run so far as Twitter chief, the microblogging site has added "another all-time high" feather.

Musk shared a screen grab saying Twitter has added 1.6 million users.

Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high pic.twitter.com/Si3cRYnvyD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

