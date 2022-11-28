No, Apple Didn't Delete Tweets Amid The Elon Musk Battle

The Twittersphere and the internet at large were confused Monday after visiting Apple Inc.’s AAPL main Twitter page to find that it seemingly scrubbed all tweets it previously shared to its 8.7 million followers in light of Elon Musk taking aim at the Cupertino-based company.

While the internet believed there were dubious tactics at play, with Apple’s Phil Schiller — head of the App Store — deactivating his Twitter account, it should be known that Apple has never tweeted.

Not even once.

Benzinga previously reported, citing a 2020 Medium post, that Apple’s main Twitter account has zero tweets and has for some time.

It's unclear why the iPhone manufacturer's primary Twitter account was never used; instead, it appeared to employ several, more nuanced accounts such as Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Podcasts to connect with its users and subscribers.

Following Musk's official takeover of the microblogging site, Apple joined many other businesses in substantially reducing its ad expenditure on the platform.

This led to Musk's attack on Apple.

The new Twitter CEO alleged Apple was stifling free speech and restricting its users.

Companies that have abandoned the platform have voiced worries about the site's prospective new content moderation tactics and how those policies may harm their brand reputation.

According to Musk, who claimed that since taking over hate speech on Twitter has drastically decreased, a select content moderation group will be established to manage Twitter's content moderation procedures.

Photo: Shutterstock