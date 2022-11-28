ñol

Univar Solutions, Anheuser-Busch InBev And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 28, 2022 6:35 AM | 1 min read

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Taboola.com Ltd. TBLA shares rose 21.5% to $2.23 in pre-market trading. Yahoo and Taboola entered into 30-Year commercial agreement, developing a leading offering for advertisers, publishers and merchants on the open web.
  • Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR rose 11.4% to $34.60 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed preliminary indication of interest from Brenntag SE.
  • Abcam plc ABCM rose 8.1% to $17.15 in pre-market trading. NanoString and Abcam recently expanded collaboration to advance spatial multiomics research.
  • KE Holdings Inc. BEKE gained 7.4% to $15.34 in pre-market trading. China Securities Regulator said will adjust and improve policies for real estate firms to list overseas.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN rose 5.5% to $79.05 in pre-market trading. Wynn Resorts disclosed that Wynn Resorts Macau received a provisional award of a gaming concession from the Macau government.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO climbed 5.2% to $6.93 in pre-market trading. Melco Resorts & Entertainment said that the Macau government provisionally awarded a ten-year gaming concession in Macau to the company’s subsidiary, Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD gained 4.2% to $58.99 in pre-market trading after a Financial Times report said the company is unlikely to be impacted by Qatar’s liquor ban in the stadiums.

