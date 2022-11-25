Apple's Key Supplier Reportedly Loses Over 20,000 Workers At China iPhone Plant After Violent Protests

More than 20,000 employees, most of them new hires, have reportedly left a key Apple Inc AAPL supplier’s main iPhone-making plant in Zhengzhou, China after violent protests broke out at the facility earlier this week over unpaid dues.

What Happened: The slew of departures from the Foxconn HNHPF factory would hinder the company’s previous target of resuming full production by the end of November, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

See Also: Tim Cook Reacts As Apple Watch Saves Life Of Indian Teen Who Fell Into 150-Feet Valley

Foxconn did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Foxconn on Thursday apologized for a "technical error" while hiring new recruits after fresh protests broke out as the employees were informed that Foxconn intended to delay bonus payments.

The company also reportedly offered a 10,000 yuan ($1,400) incentive to staff in China who chose to leave amid violent protests.

Meanwhile, another source told the publication that some new hires had left the campus but did not give details on how many.

The source said the departures are less likely to impact current production, as those who left were not yet working on the production line.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.