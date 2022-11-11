ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not: Elon Musk Gives Mixed Signals As He Deletes 'Fan' Tweet on Stephen King

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
November 11, 2022 1:35 AM | 1 min read
He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not: Elon Musk Gives Mixed Signals As He Deletes 'Fan' Tweet on Stephen King

Twitter CEO Elon Musk and horror fiction writer Stephen King exchanged yet another round of tweets with the author expressing a preference for the platform as it was before the Tesla Inc TSLA chief executive purchased it.

What Happened: King said, "I think I liked Twitter better in the pre-Musk days. Less controversy, more fun."

Musk responded with a "ghost" emoji which is symbolic of a "Boo!"

In a now-deleted tweet, Musk said "I'm still a fan of you [to be honest]."

Cached Screen Capture Of Elon Musk’s Twitter Interaction With Stephen King

See Also: Best Technology Shares Right Now 

Why It Matters: Musk and King interacted earlier this month after the entrepreneur slapped a price tag on Twitter verification. 

The monetization of the blue badges led to a host of celebrities expressing their dismay at Musk. Musk had told King earlier that Twitter needed the move to "pay the bill somehow!"

Others that opposed Musk's $8 price tag for the tick mark included journalist Kara Swisher and Vlogger Hank Green who described Musk's move as "100% cringe."

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin too came out against the verification badge on a paid basis and said it would damage its "anti-scam role."

Read Next: Christmas Forever? This Rapper Says She Can’t Change Her Twitter Name Due To Musk’s New $8 Blue Check Mark

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Elon Muskstephen kingtwitterCryptocurrencyNewsSocial MediaMarketsGeneral

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month