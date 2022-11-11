He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not: Elon Musk Gives Mixed Signals As He Deletes 'Fan' Tweet on Stephen King

Twitter CEO Elon Musk and horror fiction writer Stephen King exchanged yet another round of tweets with the author expressing a preference for the platform as it was before the Tesla Inc TSLA chief executive purchased it.

What Happened: King said, "I think I liked Twitter better in the pre-Musk days. Less controversy, more fun."

I think I liked Twitter better in the pre-Musk days. Less controversy, more fun. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 10, 2022

Musk responded with a "ghost" emoji which is symbolic of a "Boo!"

In a now-deleted tweet, Musk said "I'm still a fan of you [to be honest]."

Cached Screen Capture Of Elon Musk’s Twitter Interaction With Stephen King

Why It Matters: Musk and King interacted earlier this month after the entrepreneur slapped a price tag on Twitter verification.

The monetization of the blue badges led to a host of celebrities expressing their dismay at Musk. Musk had told King earlier that Twitter needed the move to "pay the bill somehow!"

Others that opposed Musk's $8 price tag for the tick mark included journalist Kara Swisher and Vlogger Hank Green who described Musk's move as "100% cringe."

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin too came out against the verification badge on a paid basis and said it would damage its "anti-scam role."

