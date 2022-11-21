With Elon Musk's 'Brash And Impulsive' Decisions, 'Twitter Will Not Die Instantly… But May Decay Over Time,' Says Company's Ex-India Head

Apart from many Twitter users who think the platform’s days are numbered, the microblogging site’s former India head also expressed concerns, calling Elon Musk's decisions "brash and impulsive."

What Happened: Manish Maheshwari, who has seen Twitter in and out during his days as the south Asian nation’s head, said the microblogging site might not die immediately “but may decay over time.”

"Twitter is such a big brand name. Therefore, it will not die instantly. But you may start seeing it decay over time. Elon will have to figure things out, realize the problems, and then pull together a solid team to help Twitter recover. If he fails to do so, it is a downhill path from here," Maheshwari said in an interview with The Indian Express.

Maheshwari was transferred from India to the U.S. in August 2021 amid the social media giant’s months-long bitter feud with the government. He later quit Twitter in December that year.

The company is in a “tough spot” today as Musk plans to execute a "three-pronged strategy" that would bring a huge turnaround for Twitter, Maheshwari said, pointing towards Musk's plan to monetize the social media platform, crack down on bots and focus on content creation.

"It seems logical. Elon could have thoughtfully executed this strategy to inspire confidence among employees, users and advertisers. However, what he has done over the last few weeks looks pretty brash and impulsive,” said Maheshwari.

Last week, the hashtag #RIPTwitter trended across the site after a slew of departures at Twitter left many users wondering if the platform’s days were numbered due to its new CEO’s erratic decisions.

