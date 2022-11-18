ñol

#RIPTwitter Trends As Twitter Death Watch Commences: 12 Famous (Last?) Tweets

by Melanie Schaffer, Benzinga Editor
November 18, 2022 4:44 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Twitter users have been saying some last words on the platform as chaos at the company ensues.
  • With #RIPTwitter trending on the site, Elon Musk posted a meme of Twitter's burial.
#RIPTwitter Trends As Twitter Death Watch Commences: 12 Famous (Last?) Tweets

Whether you showed up for the ramblings of a former CEO (FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried) or to respond to the commentary of a former U.S. president (Donald Trump), Twitter is — soon-to-be was? — an entertaining place.

These days, many of Twitter’s users wonder if its days are numbered due to the erratic decisions and qualifications of its new CEO Elon Musk.

On Friday, even Musk took to the platform to post a meme referencing Twitter’s burial, as the hashtag #RIPTwitter trended across the site.

The meme came in stark contrast to Musk’s post on Oct. 13, when the billionaire wrote, “Twitter feels increasingly alive.”

Joking (if it is in jest) aside, many of Twitter’s employees have been terminated since Musk’s $44-billion acquisition closed on Oct. 28, while the company has also seen mass resignations.

On Friday, the BBC reported all Twitter’s remaining employees had been locked out of the office until Monday, effective immediately, with no reason provided.

Over the weeks since Musk’s takeover, following his maiden entrance into Twitter’s headquarters with a kitchen sink, the environment has appeared chaotic, if not reckless, creating an energy that users may be processing to mean the end is near for the company.

In anticipatory grief of an eventual Twitter demise, personalities on the microblogging platform have spent some time recently saying their goodbyes.

Here are 12 famous last tweets:

Dan Rather

Monica Lewinksy

