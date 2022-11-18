RIPTwitter Trends As Twitter Death Watch Commences: 12 Famous (Last?) Tweets

Whether you showed up for the ramblings of a former CEO (FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried) or to respond to the commentary of a former U.S. president (Donald Trump), Twitter is — soon-to-be was? — an entertaining place.

These days, many of Twitter’s users wonder if its days are numbered due to the erratic decisions and qualifications of its new CEO Elon Musk.

On Friday, even Musk took to the platform to post a meme referencing Twitter’s burial, as the hashtag #RIPTwitter trended across the site.

The meme came in stark contrast to Musk’s post on Oct. 13, when the billionaire wrote, “Twitter feels increasingly alive.”

Joking (if it is in jest) aside, many of Twitter’s employees have been terminated since Musk’s $44-billion acquisition closed on Oct. 28, while the company has also seen mass resignations.

On Friday, the BBC reported all Twitter’s remaining employees had been locked out of the office until Monday, effective immediately, with no reason provided.

Over the weeks since Musk’s takeover, following his maiden entrance into Twitter’s headquarters with a kitchen sink, the environment has appeared chaotic, if not reckless, creating an energy that users may be processing to mean the end is near for the company.

In anticipatory grief of an eventual Twitter demise, personalities on the microblogging platform have spent some time recently saying their goodbyes.

Here are 12 famous last tweets:

Dan Rather

Hello Twitter? Anybody still working there? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 18, 2022

George Takei

Monica Lewinksy

you can find me at truth soc… just kidding. — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) November 18, 2022

Conan O'Brien

Just in case, I’m ConeBone69 on Yahoo! Groups — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 18, 2022

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

If only we had taxed the rich maybe none of this would have happened — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 18, 2022

Ricky Gervais

How are we going to hear from so many clinically insane people now? — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 18, 2022

Mark Hamill

Ted Lasso

I feel like Elmer Fudd on his second dessert: one last tweet. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) November 18, 2022

AriZona Iced Tea

If twitter shuts down I think you all should know that I don't even work for AriZona. Someone just left this account logged into a Macbook at the Apple Store in Queens and I've been using it ever since — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) November 18, 2022

Wingstop

if this is our last tweet, we’re gonna say it: bone-in > boneless — Wingstop (@wingstop) November 18, 2022

Billy Markus

if you die on twitter you die in real life — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 18, 2022

South Park

Screw you guys, I’m going home — South Park (@SouthPark) November 18, 2022

Photo via Shutterstock.