As Elon Musk Unblocks Trump, Kanye West Emerges From Twitter Slumber: 'Shalom'

Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, made a comeback on Twitter late on Sunday following temporary restrictions over antisemitic comments he made in October.

What Happened: “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” West tweeted late on Sunday. In another tweet, he greeted users with “Shalom,” a salutation used primarily by Jewish people.

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

“Don't kill what ye hate, Save what ye love,” Twitter chief Elon Musk replied to Ye’s post, just hours after reinstating former President Donald Trump‘s account on the social media platform.

Don't kill what ye hate

Save what ye love — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Why It Matters: Ye’s Twitter return comes as the hip-hop artist finds himself knee-deep in controversy triggered by off-the-cuff rants about other celebrities and politically sensitive matters.

Locked out of his account late in October, Ye was given back access to his Twitter account following Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the microblogging site but chose to remain in hibernation after a few tweets in early November.

Musk, however, said last month that Twitter had restored Ye’s account before the acquisition without consulting him.

Ye’s Fallouts: After getting booted out of Twitter and Meta Platforms Inc‘s META Instagram, Ye agreed to buy conservative social media platform Parler, with the deal due to close in the fourth quarter.

His outbursts, however, have dented his billionaire tag as big corporate names and brands, such as Adidas and Gap, cut ties with him.