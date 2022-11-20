Would You Work For Elon Musk At Twitter? 69% Of Benzinga Followers Say This

Since taking over social media platform Twitter, job cuts and working for Elon Musk have been popular topics. Benzinga polled its Twitter followers to find out how people feel about working for Musk.

What Happened: Musk recently completed a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. The deal makes Musk the current CEO of Twitter, Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has put an emphasis on changing things and pushing the platform forward. The move includes cutting jobs and focusing on employees ready to push the next step of growth forward.

Twitter workers have been fired for posting comments about Musk on internal communication platform Slack and also for calling him out publicly on Twitter.

While Musk has been known to be a demanding boss, he has also been well-represented in lists of top bosses to work for and praised by former Tesla employees. Additionally, he's been said to reward loyal employees with generous stock option packages.

With the recent attention on Twitter employees and working for Musk, Benzinga polled its Twitter followers for answers.

The Twitter Poll: Benzinga polled its Twitter followers and posed the following question:

“If you had the chance, would you work for Elon Musk’s hardcore Twitter?”

The question was in response to Musk's high demands for workers at Twitter, with several reported ultimatums given to employees to work hard going forward or resign.

The potential answers were:

Yes, sign me up

If the pay’s good, yes

No, not interested

I’d never work for Musk

The answers gave followers a chance to pick whether they would work for Musk in any context, and whether they would consider working for him in the high-intensity environment at Twitter.

The results found a majority of respondents favored working for Musk, including those willing to work under the new hardcore plan put forth by Musk.

The results were:

Yes, sign me up: 40.2%

If the pay’s good, yes: 29.6%

No, not interested: 12.9%

I’d never work for Musk: 17.2%

A total of 69.8% of respondents said they would work for Musk, either with or without pay being a consideration.

Around 13% said they were not interested in working for Twitter with Musk at the helm.

Around 17% said they would never work for Elon Musk, signaling they don’t plan on applying for a job at Twitter, SpaceX or Tesla anytime soon.

Photo: Courtesy of Dunk on flickr.