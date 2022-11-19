If You Invested $1,000 In SPY Stock When Joe Biden Became US President, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Since January 2021, Biden has served as the 46th President of the United States. Here’s a look at how one of the leading stock market indexes has done since Biden took office.

What Happened: Joe Biden took over as President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021, replacing Trump.

During Trump's four years as president, the S&P 500 had average annual gains of 14.5%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was up a total of around 67% during the four-year span under Trump, making it one of the best four-year returns for the S&P 500 in recent history.

The markets rallied after Biden won the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3, 2020, and through his first year as president. The S&P 500 gained 37.4% in the first year with Biden in office, which was the best one-year market return under a president since Harry Truman in 1945.

Here’s a look at how the S&P 500 has done since Biden took office.

Investing $1,000 in SPY: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened for trading at $381.11 on Jan. 20, 2021, the day Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

A $1000 investment could have purchased 2.62 SPY shares on inauguration day. That investment would be worth $1,037.60 today, based on a price of $396.03 for the SPY at the time of writing.

The $1,000 investment would be up 3.8% since Biden took office. This represents an average annual return of 2.8% over the last year and 10 months.

While the stock market is up marginally since Biden took office, a $1,000 investment when Biden won the 2020 election has fared better.

An investor could have bought 2.93 SPY shares the morning of Nov. 4, 2020, after Biden was initially found to be the 2020 election winner. He was officially named the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 7, 2020.

The $1,000 investment in the SPY the morning after the election would be worth $1,160.37 today, representing a return of 16.0% in less than two years.

