If You Invested $1,000 In SPY Stock When Joe Biden Became US President, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 19, 2022 3:28 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The S&P 500 had average annual gains of 14.5% under Donald Trump, one of the best four year spans for the market.
  • After a strong first year under Joe Biden, the markets have pulled back due to high inflation and macro conditions.
Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Since January 2021, Biden has served as the 46th President of the United States. Here’s a look at how one of the leading stock market indexes has done since Biden took office.

What Happened: Joe Biden took over as President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021, replacing Trump.

During Trump's four years as president, the S&P 500 had average annual gains of 14.5%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was up a total of around 67% during the four-year span under Trump, making it one of the best four-year returns for the S&P 500 in recent history.

The markets rallied after Biden won the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3, 2020, and through his first year as president. The S&P 500 gained 37.4% in the first year with Biden in office, which was the best one-year market return under a president since Harry Truman in 1945.

Here’s a look at how the S&P 500 has done since Biden took office.

Investing $1,000 in SPY: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened for trading at $381.11 on Jan. 20, 2021, the day Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

A $1000 investment could have purchased 2.62 SPY shares on inauguration day. That investment would be worth $1,037.60 today, based on a price of $396.03 for the SPY at the time of writing.

The $1,000 investment would be up 3.8% since Biden took office. This represents an average annual return of 2.8% over the last year and 10 months.

While the stock market is up marginally since Biden took office, a $1,000 investment when Biden won the 2020 election has fared better.

An investor could have bought 2.93 SPY shares the morning of Nov. 4, 2020, after Biden was initially found to be the 2020 election winner. He was officially named the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 7, 2020.

The $1,000 investment in the SPY the morning after the election would be worth $1,160.37 today, representing a return of 16.0% in less than two years.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

by Patton Hunnicutt
October 26, 2022 11:27 AM | 5 min read
The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. 

To that end, here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon that you might want to consider today.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Regular Price: $172

Sale Price: $138.88

Calphalon’s 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set is designed with stainless steel, stay-cool handles along with pour spouts. The nonstick surface is PFOA-free and built with hard-anodized aluminum that is both durable and conducts heat extremely well. The set includes 2 fry pans, a sauce pan with cover, saute pan with cover and large stock pot with cover.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Regular Price: $144

Sale Price: $85.49

The 2nd Generation AirPods from Apple connect to all Apple devices and give you an enhanced listening experience. Plus, they come with a case that keeps them safe and allows you to charge them in a secure environment. With over 24 hours of battery life, access to Siri and easy setup, you can start listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts today.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

Regular Price: $129.98

Sale Price: $89.98

The Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 running shoe is perfect for anyone who likes a short run, maybe a 5K, half marathon or more. Coming in several colors and styles, you can slip these shoes on, enjoy the cushioned outsole, sink into the supple insole and secure laces.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $97.83

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and even dehydrate food products faster and cheaper than ever before. It has a 4-quart capacity and offers a wide temperature range along with several time settings so that you can customize each dish to your needs. Plus, all the parts are dishwasher safe.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Regular Price: $199.95

Sale Price: $99

Beats by Dr. Dre are among the best headphones on the market, and the Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones include the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and 40 hours of battery time. These headphones even have a built-in microphone and offer an adjustable fit so that you can be comfortable whether you’re listening to an Android or iOS device.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Regular Price: $198.98

Sale Price: $175.98

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner allows you to keep your home spotless and clean up after your pets. The cleaner comes with the Hoover Paws and Claws Deep shampoo and a storage mat to keep the floor dry once it’s put away.

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

Regular Price: $999.00

Sale Price: $851.71

The LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum and Wet Mop All in One Tower is designed to work in homes with several pets or children and clean up all the messes that life brings. The battery lasts up to 2 hours, and there’s an extra removable battery that gives you even more cleaning time and power.

Breville Fresh and Furious Blender

Regular Price: $278.60

Sale Price: $199.95

Breville, a top name in blenders and juicers, offers the Fresh and Furious Blender, featuring 50-ounce capacity, Vac Q technology, pre-programmed cycles, LCD display and lid with pull ring. With the Fresh and Furious Blender, you can make everything from a smoothie to a soup and everything in between.

Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $89.99

Sale Price: $55.63

The Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer is designed for professional use, but it works perfectly in the home. With 1875 watts of power, 6 heat and speed settings and a lightweight design, you can easily style your hair and utilize the diffuser, cut back on the frizz and stretch the 8 ft cord for maximum functionality.

Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket

Regular Price: $160

Sale Price: $97.38

The Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket from Columbia is designed to be light for everyday use, but it’s heavy enough to protect you from the cold. The plush fleece lining, security pocket, water resistant fabric, 2-way zipper, and zippered hand pockets make the jacket both protective and functional.

ConAir InfinitiPro Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $29.99

ConAir is one of the biggest names in hair and beauty, and the InfinitPro is an 1875 watt hair dryer designed for professionals with ceramic technology. The dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and it allows you to blow out your hair just the way they would at the salon.

Deals the Experts Are Hoping For

Experts believe that Amazon’s Black Friday sale could linger for quite some time. It all started with the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12. Previously, Amazon has offered the “Epic Deals” sale that ran through late October. 

This is to say that any sale could come up at any time. 

Even so, those monitoring Amazon are looking forward to a few potential deals, including:

  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods (any generation)
  • MacBook Pro
  • Large, underpriced TVs
  • Amazon Echo
  • More small home appliances (Dyson or Shark vacuums, Instant Pots, etc.) 

While these predictions are based on last year’s Amazon Black Friday Sale, it’s important to remember that most Black Friday sales are fairly consistent and push the products that are most likely to sell.

 

Featured image sourced from Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

