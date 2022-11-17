Amazon Prepares For A Not-So-Happy New Year As CEO Tells Workers To Brace For More Layoffs

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy said there will be more "role reductions" at the e-commerce behemoth in early 2023 as the company leadership continues to "make adjustments."

What Happened: Jassy said in a letter to employees that Amazon's "annual planning process" which the company is in the midst of currently extends into the new year.

"Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023," wrote Jassy.

The Amazon chief executive said the company hasn't concluded how many roles will be impacted but there will be reductions in its stores and people, experience, and technology (PXT) organizations.

"Each leader will communicate to their respective teams when we have the details nailed down," said Jassy.

Jassy said this is the "most difficult decision" the company has made during the one-and-a-half year he's been at the helm of the Jeff Bezos-founded retail giant.

See Also: How To Buy Amazon (AMZN) Shares

Why It Matters: Amazon's initial wave of layoffs came across its devices and books business and the company also announced a "voluntary reduction" offer for some employees in its PXT organization, according to Jassy.

The layoffs came after it was reported that Amazon is planning to lay off nearly 10,000 people, making it one of the most significant rounds of job cuts in the company's history.

Tech companies have been trimming headcounts lately. Elon Musk-led Twitter halved the number of staff on its rolls, while Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META said it was laying off 11,000 employees.

Read Next: Meet The TikTok Trucker Who Breaks Gender Stereotypes — And Makes $144K Driving A Semi