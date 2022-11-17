Meet The TikTok Trucker Who Breaks Gender Stereotypes — And Makes $144K Driving A Semi

Clarissa Rankin, a professional truck driver and a TikToker, is moving past gender stereotypes while raking in a substantial six-figure salary each year.

What Happened: Rankin, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, posts videos on TikTok that give a glimpse into her daily life on the road.

She has over 1.8 million followers on TikTok, while her posts have garnered over 37.8 million likes on the platform.

@clarissarankin Clarissa Rankin, Female Trucker Shares HER Story with @CNBC Make It . For full video, the link is in her Bio. ♬ original sound – ClarissaRankin

Rankin said about stereotypes, "People always have this image in their mind of a truck driver being a man with a big old stomach, big old beard and wearing overalls," reported CNBC.

"I love to get that expression on people's faces like, ‘Can you really drive that?' And I'm like, ‘Yes, I got this honey.'"

Why It Matters: As of July 2022, women made up only 8% of professional truck drivers, which is still an all-time high, according to the American Trucking Association.

Rankin's trucking company, JC Rankins Transport, brought in $144,208 last year. After accounting for expenses such as maintenance and fuel, her take-home income was $73,007, noted CNBC.

The truck driver went to school for criminal justice but reportedly couldn't obtain employment in that field. Before she took to the wheel, she was making $1,900 a month as a substitute teacher.

The mother of two relies on her partner who works as a videographer to take care of her children, reported CNBC.

A bill titled "Promoting Women in Trucking Workforce Act" was introduced in Congress by Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) in February 2021. The legislation has yet to be passed by both chambers. The bill's findings said that women hold only 24% of all transportation and warehousing jobs.

