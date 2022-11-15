Rest In Peace 'Twitter For iPhone:' Elon Musk Dubs Label A 'Waste of Space & Compute'

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is planning to do away with device labels from tweets. This may come as one of the major changes on the social media platform.

What Happened: Following the uproar about the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO's decision to monetize the verification badge, launch the "official" label, kill it and then reactivate it and initiate mass layoffs, the social media platform is now planning up to eliminate 'Twitter for iPhone' and 'Twitter for Android' labels, seen at the bottom of a tweet.

If a message was sent from an iPhone, it says ‘Twitter for iPhone’ and if the text was sent from an Android smartphone, it reads ‘Twitter for Android.’

In a series of tweets originally about "Twitter being slow in many countries," Musk dropped the bomb.

And we will finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally no one even knows why we did that …

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2022

See Also: Tesla Impersonated By Parody Handle Amid Elon Musk's Twitter 'Blue Check' Chaos

This step may prevent users from making memes out of celebrity and brand mixups.

In October, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Pixel team decided to diss Tim Cook-led Apple on Twitter, but in the excitement, they tweeted the post from an iPhone, becoming an instant laughingstock.

Samsung SSNLF and Huawei Technologies were also caught in such bizarre incidents.

Though it’s a bit amusing sometimes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lfphbWaCys — Arve ㊷ 🛡 Claudius Nero's Legion 🐺 (@captainarve) November 14, 2022

For the memes of course pic.twitter.com/vJPUfhfGZn — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 14, 2022

Why It's Important: Keeping the entertainment value of adding what device a post came from below the tweet aside, this feature may have been more critical than users thought.

Hashtag inventor Chris Messina said that the feature was a helpful status indicator.

For those wondering why it was useful pic.twitter.com/37rKBcVg9o — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 14, 2022

While this little label was never perfect, it could help users spot bots, according to Apple Insider.

Read Next: After Elon Musk's Twitter Blue Chaos, Platform Now 'Rolling Out' New Feature To Enable Companies Authenticate Users