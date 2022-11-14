NV5 Bags $15M Cultural Resources Contract From Georgia Transport Department

by

has secured a three-year, $15 million contract to provide cultural resources services for the Georgia Department of Transportation's (GDOT) Office of Environmental Services. NV5 will deliver engineering services related to archaeological and historical sites, including artifact curation, archaeological survey, testing, permitting, historic rehabilitation studies for structures, and National Register of Historic Places nominations.

"The importance of social, economic, and environmental sustainability in infrastructure has grown in recent years," said Chairman and CEO Dickerson Wright.

NV5 Global focuses on six business verticals, including utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services.

Price Action: NVEE shares are trading higher by 1.67% at $150.05 on the last check Monday.

