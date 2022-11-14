ñol

NV5 Bags $15M Cultural Resources Contract From Georgia Transport Department

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 14, 2022 11:07 AM | 1 min read
  • NV5 Global Inc NVEE has secured a three-year, $15 million contract to provide cultural resources services for the Georgia Department of Transportation's (GDOT) Office of Environmental Services.
  • NV5 will deliver engineering services related to archaeological and historical sites, including artifact curation, archaeological survey, testing, permitting, historic rehabilitation studies for structures, and National Register of Historic Places nominations.
  • "The importance of social, economic, and environmental sustainability in infrastructure has grown in recent years," said Chairman and CEO Dickerson Wright.
  • NV5 Global focuses on six business verticals, including utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services.
  • Price Action: NVEE shares are trading higher by 1.67% at $150.05 on the last check Monday.

