GE Reports Pricing Of $8.25B Debt Offerings By GE HealthCare

by

General Electric Co GE subsidiary, GE Healthcare Holding LLC, has priced offerings of $8.25 billion of senior notes.

subsidiary, GE Healthcare Holding LLC, has priced offerings of $8.25 billion of senior notes. The offering includes $1 billion of 5.550% senior notes due 2024, $1.5 billion of 5.600% senior notes due 2025, $1.75 billion of 5.650% senior notes due 2027, $1.25 billion of 5.857% senior notes due 2030, $1.75 billion of 5.905% senior notes due 2032 and $1 billion of 6.377% senior notes due 2052.

The Notes are being offered as part of the financing for the proposed spin-off of GE HealthCare, which is expected to be completed in the first week of January 2023.

GE HealthCare intends to distribute the net proceeds from the offering of the New Money Notes to GE prior to the consummation of the spin-off.

GE HealthCare will not receive any proceeds from the offering of the SpinCo Debt Securities.

Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 0.66% at $82.60 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

GE shares are trading lower by 0.66% at $82.60 in premarket on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsOfferingsGeneral