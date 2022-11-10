ñol

GE Reports Pricing Of $8.25B Debt Offerings By GE HealthCare

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 10, 2022 5:53 AM | 1 min read
  • General Electric Co GE subsidiary, GE Healthcare Holding LLC, has priced offerings of $8.25 billion of senior notes.
  • The offering includes $1 billion of 5.550% senior notes due 2024, $1.5 billion of 5.600% senior notes due 2025, $1.75 billion of 5.650% senior notes due 2027, $1.25 billion of 5.857% senior notes due 2030, $1.75 billion of 5.905% senior notes due 2032 and $1 billion of 6.377% senior notes due 2052.
  • The Notes are being offered as part of the financing for the proposed spin-off of GE HealthCare, which is expected to be completed in the first week of January 2023.
  • GE HealthCare intends to distribute the net proceeds from the offering of the New Money Notes to GE prior to the consummation of the spin-off. 
  • GE HealthCare will not receive any proceeds from the offering of the SpinCo Debt Securities.
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 0.66% at $82.60 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

