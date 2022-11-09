Musk Offloads Tesla Shares, Here's A Look At Price Target Cuts By The Most Accurate Analysts

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold 19.5 million shares, estimated to be worth nearly $4 billion , in the electric vehicle maker between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8, according to filings made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company also recently said it is recalling over 40,000 Model S and Model X vehicles, belonging to model years 2017-2021. The electric vehicle maker notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the recall on Nov. 1 and the recall has been initiated by the company due to issues with the electronic power assist steering, or EPAS, system.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock on October 25, 2022, but lowered the price target from $350 to $330.
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on Tesla on October 20, 2022, but slashed the price target from $370 to $330.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner reaffirmed a Buy rating on the EV maker on October 20, 2022, but cut the price target from $390 to $355.
- Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating on October 20, 2022, but reduced the price target from $360 to $300.
- RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak reiterated an Outperform rating on October 20, 2022, but slashed the price target from $340 to $325.
Tesla shares gained 0.9% to $193.07 in pre-market trading, after dropping 2.9% in regular trading session on Tuesday.
