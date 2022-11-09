Spirit AeroSystems Raises $900M Via Debt Offering

- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR subsidiary, Spirit AeroSystems Inc, has priced a private offering of $900 million of 9.375% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2029.
- The offering was increased to $900 million from the previously announced offering size of $800 million.
- Spirit plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund a tender offer for any and all of the $500 million outstanding principal amount of its 5.500% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2025.
- It will also use the proceeds to redeem Spirit's outstanding 3.950% Senior Notes due 2023 and to pay related premiums, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the foregoing.
- The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 23, 2022.
- Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually on May 30 and November 30 of each year, beginning on May 30, 2023.
- Price Action: SPR shares closed higher by 0.62% at $27.39 on Tuesday.
