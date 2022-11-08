ñol

eBay Raises $1.15B Via Debt Offering

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 8, 2022 5:54 AM | 1 min read
eBay Raises $1.15B Via Debt Offering
  • eBay Inc EBAY has priced $1.15 billion underwritten public offering of its senior unsecured notes.
  • The notes consist of $425 million of 5.900% Notes due 2025, $300 million of 5.950% Notes due 2027 and $425 million of 6.300% Notes due 2032.
  • The public offering price of the 2025 Notes is 99.883% of the principal amount, 2027 Notes is 99.863% of the principal amount, and 2032 Notes is 99.934% of the principal amount, in each case plus accrued interest, if any.
  • eBay intends to use all or a substantial portion of the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all outstanding floating rate notes due 2023 and 2.750% fixed rate notes due 2023.
  • The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2022.
  • Price Action: EBAY shares closed higher by 1.27% at $40.58 on Monday.

