Beyond Meat Inc BYND Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey allegedly bit a man on the nose and was subsequently arrested for terroristic threatening and third-degree battery.

What Happened: Ramsey, Age 53 years, was arrested this weekend after biting a man’s nose after a college football game, reported CNBC.

The incident took place after an altercation in a parking garage near the Razorback Stadium after a University of Arkansas football game, according to CNBC, which cited local media.

Local media cited a police report which alleged that Ramsey punched through the back windshield of a Subaru after it made contact with the front tire of his car. After the Subaru owner got out of his vehicle, Ramsey punched him and bit his nose “ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose.”

Benzinga has reached out to Beyond Meat and this story will be updated as and when they respond.

See Also: How To Buy Beyond Meat (BYND) Shares

Why It Matters: Ramsey was booked in the Washington County Jail on Saturday evening and released on Sunday, according to CNBC.

The executive’s LinkedIn profile indicates he’s been the COO of Beyond Meat for the last 10 months and was with Tyson Foods, Inc TSN previously for 30 years.

Beyond Meat's shares have dropped 84.8% over a 12-month period and have fallen 73.8% since the year began.

In August, the company reported a second-quarter revenue decrease of 16% year-over-year to $147 million missing the consensus of $151.8 million.

Price Action: On Monday, Beyond Meat shares closed 6.7% lower at $17.06 in the regular session and gained 1.4% in the extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Tom Brady Flings Yet Another Surface Tablet In Anger, Microsoft Exec Has A Cooler Response