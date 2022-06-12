ñol

Musk Reacts To Jack Dorsey's Bitcoin Web5 Project, Says Dogecoin Web69 Would Be Fire

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 12, 2022 8:36 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Jack Dorsey is planning to create a new decentralized web that will be based on Bitcoin.
  • Twitter followers suggest a decentralized web based on Dogecoin.

Twitter Inc TWTR co-founder and its former CEO Jack Dorsey is planning to create a new decentralized web that will be centered on Bitcoin BTC/USD.
With his Block Inc SQ subsidiary TBD, Dorsey aims to build Web5 based on Bitcoin and believes it will play an integral part in the evolution of the internet.

Following Dorsey’s announcement, Twitter is upbeat talking about the idea. One of his followers, @Namcios, tweeted about the TBD and Web5

Others in the crypto community also spoke about the plan on Twitter. For example, user @wandrinstar tweeted that if Bitcoin can create web5, then Dogecoin DOGE/USD can create web69 as well. 

Also Read: Elon Musk Shares DOGE Video That 'Explains Everything'

In response, Dorsey asked Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s reaction. 

Musk, who has been a great advocate of the meme coin, responded with a fire emoji.

Musk’s support for Dogecoin has continued even as the price of the crypto falls to new 52-week lows. Last month, he announced on Twitter that the SpaceX merchandise would soon be available in Dogecoin.
DOGE was trading at $0.0662 on Sunday morning, down almost 9% in the past 24 hours.

Photo: Created with images from TED Conference  Ministério Das Comunicações and Orde Saunders on Flickr

