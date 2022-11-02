Instagram Rolls Out Improved Web Interface — But iPad App Still Not In Pipeline

Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Instagram has updated its web interface but has no immediate plans to build a dedicated app for Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPad.

What Happened: Instagram's web interface now has a slightly redesigned version, featuring a navigation sidebar with links to pages like search, explore, messages and notifications. Earlier, users had to navigate through unlabeled buttons at the top, according to The Verge.

"We are always working on ways to improve the Instagram.com web experience for people. We recently made updates to modernize Instagram.com, including improving the navigation, optimizing the video experience, and introducing a more immersive way to DM," Meta spokesperson Christine Pai told The Verge, hinting the changes are more than a test.

Why It's Important: The development comes at a time millions of iPad users are forced to settle for an iPhone-sized Instagram app experience or browse the platform on a web browser. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri earlier reiterated that building an iPad app isn't a huge priority.

The aforementioned changes aren't the same as having a dedicated app designed for tablets, but it is still a step in the right direction. The new improvements and the addition of bigger and clearer touch/click targets will likely receive positive feedback from users interacting with the desktop site, the report noted.

During the Q3 earnings report, Instagram was Meta's only saving grace.

