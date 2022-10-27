ñol

Why Instagram Is A Sliver Of Hope For Facebook Parent Amid Gloomy Q3 Report

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 27, 2022 7:17 AM | 1 min read
Meta Platforms Inc.'s META saving grace, amid the otherwise gloomy Q3 earnings report, was its photo and video-sharing social networking app Instagram

What Happened: On Wednesday, Meta announced that Instagram now has two billion monthly active users worldwide. It is closing in on Facebook, which has 2.96 billion users. These numbers signify the social media giant's shifting makeup, reported Bloomberg. 

See Also: How To Buy Meta (Formerly Facebook) Stock

Meta also disclosed that its messaging app, WhatsApp, is used by two billion people daily. Overall, 3.71 billion people monthly use Meta's family of apps worldwide. 

Since its inception, Instagram has moved away from exclusively showing posts shared by users and has instead provided more algorithm-based content. The platform also added ByteDance-owned TikTok-style short-form videos called Reels, which are being prioritized over the standard video format. 

Why It's Important: Meta must ensure that its social media platforms retain users and entice them enough to keep coming back. The company makes most of its revenue from advertisements on Facebook and Instagram, stated the report. 

Read Next: Meta Platforms Investors Run From Q3 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Daily Users Up, Costs Set To Climb In 2023

