Apple Continues To Bleed Senior Execs As VPs Of Online Retail, Industrial Design Reportedly Quit

Two key Apple Inc AAPL executives are now reportedly headed for the exit after the company’s privacy chief called it quits in August.

What Happened: Anna Matthiasson, the vice president of online retail, and Evans Hankey, Apple’s vice president of industrial design are leaving the Cupertino, California-based tech giant, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple’s Chief Information Officer Mary Demby is also reportedly retiring after three decades.

The online store will now be managed by Karen Rasmussen, who formerly was Apple’s senior director in charge of digital experience and e-commerce. There is no clarity on who will take Demby’s place, according to Bloomberg.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment on the development.

See Also: Best Tech Penny Stocks Right Now

Why It Matters: Apple's chief privacy officer quit, taking employment with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP — a law firm that has represented Apple in several important cases including its legal battle with ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games.

In all, Apple in recent weeks has lost three vice presidents — a managerial post directly below the CEO Tim Cook, noted Bloomberg.

Last month, a senior Apple executive, Tony Blevins, quit Apple after his crude remarks on women came to the fore in a TikTok video.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares closed 1.5% lower at $153.34 in the regular session and rose 0.1% in the extended hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: More Than 1 In 10 People On Earth Subscribe To An Apple Service