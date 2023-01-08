Obama Says Republicans Are 'Obsessed' With 2 Things — One Of Them Is Trump

Ahead of the mid-term elections on Nov. 8, Former President Barack Obama took a swipe at Republican politicians, saying they are “obsessed” with his successor Donald Trump.

What Happened: Obama said at a rally in Michigan over the weekend, “These days just about every Republican politician seems obsessed with two things: owning the 'libs' … and getting Donald Trump's approval,” according to a tweet shared by The Hill.

The former president said Republicans weren’t “interested in actually solving problems,” according to the report.

"They are interested in making you angry and then finding somebody to blame [because] you may be distracted from the fact that they may not have any answers to your problems."

Why It Matters: Obama was heckled at the campaign rally for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as he was addressing the topic of civility in the wake of an attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

Trump has yet to condemn the violent attack even as politicians from both major parties denounced it. Democrats have reportedly been pointing fingers at Republicans for not containing violent rhetoric.

This story was originally published on Oct. 31, 2022.

Read Next: Donald Trump Back On Twitter? Not So Fast, Says Elon Musk