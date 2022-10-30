Trump Hasn't Commented On Violent Assault On Paul Pelosi And His Silence Is Getting Attention

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted early Friday morning at their San Francisco residence, according to a statement from the speaker’s office.

While politicians from either side of the aisle condemned the attack, former President Donald Trump stayed silent on the heinous incident. Media promptly picked up on this, apparently due to the fact that the former president is usually not shy about airing his views.

Post the development, Trump did communicate on his Truth Social platform regarding various other matters, including his endorsements and upcoming rallies ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, the Brazilian elections, the Mar-a-Lago case and the death of singer Jerry Lee. But no mention of the attack on Pelosi was made by the former president.

Pelosi was attacked with a hammer, and he reportedly underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

Leading Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and former Vice President Mike Pence, have issued statements against the attack on the speaker’s spouse.

Democrats, meanwhile, are pointing accusatory fingers at Republicans for not reining in violent rhetoric, Politico reported. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said on Twitter, “A far-right white nationalist tried to assassinate the Speaker of the House and almost killed her husband a year after violent insurrectionists tried to find her and kill her in the Capitol.”

“The Republican Party’s response is to either ignore it or belittle it,” she added.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr