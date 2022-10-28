After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, India Expects Tesla CEO To Comply With Local Laws

India expects Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk to comply with the country's rules as he takes over Twitter Inc. TWTR.

What Happened: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology in the Narendra Modi-led government, told Reuters on Friday that India's new IT rules would be out in days and "our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms."

See Also: Elon Musk Reportedly Brings Tesla Engineers Into Twitter Office To Scrutinize Codes After Takeover

"So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains," Chandrasekhar said.

He had previously also hinted that the country's goals and expectations of accountability, safety, and trust remain unchanged despite Musks' takeover.

Twitter has, on and off, been in a tussle with the Indian government over various issues. Earlier, India had accused the social media giant of dominating and maligning the democratic country to conceal its wrongdoings. In exchange, Twitter accused Indian officials of unduly threatening the company in a bid to toe the government's line.

Last year, in May, following a spat between Twitter and the Indian government, the Delhi Police, which the central government controls, raided Twitter's New Delhi premises to deliver an inquiry notice regarding the social media company's labeling of posts "manipulated media" by the ruling party members.

In July, Twitter also asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the platform.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.