Twitter Has Often Faced Regulatory Heat In India — Minister Hints Elon Musk Takeover Won't Change This Overnight

As the world's richest person, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) for $44 billion, the Indian Minister of Information and Technology said the country's goals and expectations of accountability, safety and trust remain unchanged.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology in the Narendra Modi-led government, told NDTV, "I wish Elon Musk the very best. Our goals and expectations of accountability and safety and trust of all intermediaries operating in India remain unchanged."

Not surprisingly, the social media giant has seen rising interest from the country's population, and it has been previously in a tussle with the Government over various issues.

Earlier, India had accused Twitter of dominating and maligning the democratic country to conceal its wrongdoings. In exchange, Twitter accused Indian officials of unduly threatening the company in a bid to toe the government's line.

Last year, in May, following a spat between Twitter and the Indian Government, the Delhi Police, which is controlled by the central government, raided Twitter's New Delhi premises to deliver an inquiry notice regarding the social media company's labeling of posts "manipulated media" by the ruling party members.

Not just Twitter, the Indian Government has accused several social media platforms, including Meta Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), of promoting "fake news" and "anti-India" content on their platforms on different occasions.

A controversy around Twitter also erupted back in 2018 when co-founder Jack Dorsey — who was CEO at the time — posed for a photo with a poster that read "Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy."