Putin Ruled Out Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine — Says Previous Warning Was Merely A Response To Western Threats

President Vladimir Putin, who earlier threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s territory, in October, reportedly denied having any intentions of using such devices in the Ukraine war.

What Happened: Putin, speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, said it’s pointless for Moscow to strike Kyiv with nuclear weapons, according to the Associated Press.

He also said the war there is a part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination. “We see no need for that,” Putin said.

“There is no point in that, neither political nor military,” he added.

Putin also clarified that the earlier warning of his readiness to use “all means available to protect Russia” wasn’t any nuclear threat but merely a response to Western statements about their possible use of nuclear weapons.

He mentioned the former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss’ statement from August in which she said she would be ready to use nuclear weapons upon taking up Britain’s top office, a remark which Putin claims worried the Kremlin.

“What were we supposed to think?” Putin said. “We saw that as a coordinated position, an attempt to blackmail us."

In a long speech, the Russian leader criticized the U.S. for trying to corner Russia and said his country isn’t the enemy of the West but will continue to oppose the purported diktat of Western neo-liberal elites.

“Their goal is to make Russia more vulnerable and turn it into an instrument for fulfilling their geopolitical tasks, they have failed to achieve it, and they will never succeed,” he said.

This story was originally published on Oct. 27, 2022.

