'This Is The Kind Of Stock That Is Working Right Now In This Environment:' Jim Cramer Says About This Large-Cap

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO is looking to "make a comeback. It is very, very difficult."

MicroVision, Inc. MVIS is a $3 stock, Cramer said. "It’s a dice roll. It could go down $3. Stocks stop at zero. It is losing a lot of money. So therefore, it’s not my cup of tea."

The "Mad Money" host said PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL did "very well today. They are already on the road to redemption."

Cramer said Signature Bank SBNY is "probably incorrectly valued." However, the bank does not have a big annual dividend yield.

Cramer said he likes Cummins Inc. CMI. He added, "I think Cummins is a great company. This is the kind of stock that is working right now in this environment. It doesn’t really get hurt much by rates."

