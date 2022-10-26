ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

'This Is The Kind Of Stock That Is Working Right Now In This Environment:' Jim Cramer Says About This Large-Cap

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 26, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO is looking to "make a comeback. It is very, very difficult."

MicroVision, Inc. MVIS is a $3 stock, Cramer said. "It’s a dice roll. It could go down $3. Stocks stop at zero. It is losing a lot of money. So therefore, it’s not my cup of tea."

The "Mad Money" host said PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL did "very well today. They are already on the road to redemption."

Cramer said Signature Bank SBNY is "probably incorrectly valued." However, the bank does not have a big annual dividend yield.

Cramer said he likes Cummins Inc. CMI. He added, "I think Cummins is a great company. This is the kind of stock that is working right now in this environment. It doesn’t really get hurt much by rates."

Photo via Shutterstock. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerNewsPenny StocksSmall CapTop StoriesMarketsMediaTrading Ideas