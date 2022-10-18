by

Starboard Value LP procured a stake in Salesforce, Inc CRM , with founder Jeff Smith saying a significant opportunity remains in the enterprise software maker.

Smith has remained a prolific activist investor even during the pandemic, calling for changes in Humana, Kohl's, Mercury Systems, and others.

Shares of Salesforce have fallen more than 40% in 2022. The company in August gave a disappointing forecast for fiscal 2023, partly due to FX headwinds.

Starboard Value manages about $6.2 billion in assets, according to filings through the first quarter of 2020.

Price Action: CRM shares traded higher by 6.33% at $156.50 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

