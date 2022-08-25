Analysts Continue To See Upside In Salesforce Post Q2 Beat Despite Challenging Macros

- Salesforce, Inc CRM clocked 22% revenue growth to $7.72 billion in Q2, beating consensus. The EPS of $1.19 topped the consensus.
- The board approved a buyback of up to $10 billion.
- The Q3 and FY guidance were below the consensus.
- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated a Buy and cut the price target from $245 to $235.
- He cheered the upbeat Q2 while disappointed with the guidance due to macro challenges.
- Notwithstanding the macro challenges, he reiterates that CRM remains very well-situated to help its vast customer base manage revenue and process optimization via digital transformation.
- BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman reaffirmed Salesforce with an Outperform and slashed the price target from $223 to $207.
- He had lowered his growth forecasts before the report, which were better than the company's guidance.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $220 to $200.
- Mixed Q2 results with FX headwinds, considerable deal delays, and compression of deal sizes contributed to guidance, which was well below his estimate.
- That said, leadership remains committed to driving margin expansion and unveiled the first buyback since the 2004 IPO.
- He reduced estimates on what appears to be a kitchen-sink guide, factoring in many of the near-term challenges.
- Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Hold.
- He acknowledged the dismal guidance due to macro pressures weighing more on EU and North American sales cycles than previously assumed.
- The analyst noted that CRM's buyback was it's first of any kind.
- Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Strong Buy and cut the price target from $250 to $225.
- The re-rating followed Q2 results offering mixed fundamentals, with the company referencing some extension to sales cycles.
- Overall growth was not void of positive news and also included further evidence of margin expansion momentum and the share repurchase program.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss reiterated an Overweight and price target of $273.
- A large cut to FY23 revenue targets likely spurs investor debate on Salesforce's growth potential.
- But the analyst views this more as a de-risking of the outlook in response to a weakening macro, while more fundamental initiatives around margins and capital allocation improve the longer-term FCF story.
- RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria reiterated Outperform and the price target of $235.
- Salesforce delivered subdued results driven by more pronounced macro headwinds, leading shares down ~7% after hours.
- Management noted that macro impacts showed up in July, resulting in longer sales cycles, more approval layers, and deal compression, which the disappointing guide reflected.
- That said, the positive long-term takeaways were a reaffirmed focus on margins and the buyback, which suggests that large-scale M&A is likely on the back burner for now.
- JMP analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Market Outperform and a $250 price target.
- The re-rating reflected better-than-expected Q2 results despite deals taking longer to close, particularly in July.
- Price Action: CRM shares traded lower by 5.69% at $169.76 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.