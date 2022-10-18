UnitedHealth To Surge Over 16%? Plus Credit Suisse Cuts Price Target On Colgate-Palmolive

- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Broadcom Inc. AVGO from $635 to $575. Broadcom shares rose 2.6% to $446.47 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from $569 to $615. UnitedHealth Group shares rose 1.5% to $529.50 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target on Colgate-Palmolive Company CL from $88 to $85. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 0.7% to $72.67 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut the price target on Confluent, Inc. CFLT from $32 to $30. Confluent shares rose 4.5% to $25.34 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target for The Liberty SiriusXM Group LSXMA from $95 to $85. Liberty SiriusXM shares 3.5% to close at $40.88 on Monday.
