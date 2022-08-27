Teen Says He's Ready To Stop Tracking Musk's Private Jet On One Condition – And It's Not Money

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently traveled from San Jose to San Francisco by a private jet. The flight took just 9 minutes. People say he could have made the same trip in an hour by train or car.
Guess who tracked this trip? It was exposed by Jack Sweeney, the enterprising teenager who created a bot to follow Musk’s movements. He shares his info on Twitter by the name @ElonJet.
According to a report, Sweeney says he is ready to stop tracking Musk’s private jet on one condition.
“If he let me fly with him on his jet, record it and talk about it — and maybe not even pay me the $50,000 [previously asked for] — I would take it down,” Sweeney said of the Twitter account dedicated to tracking Musk’s jet, according to the New York Post. “That is still up for discussion.”
Also Read: Musk Calls For More Nuclear Power, Says Some Environmentalists Are 'Anti-Human'
Earlier, Musk had offered Sweeney $5,000 to shut down the Twitter account. In response, the teenager had made a counteroffer of $50,000 or an internship opportunity with him.
In April, Sweeney told his followers on Twitter that he has a backup plan “just in case” his account on the microblogging account is shut down.
Just in case this account disappears on Twitter, it doesn't mean the end of ElonJet— ElonJet (@ElonJet) April 25, 2022
Also on the following.
Instagram https://t.co/o2Xll4uuBW
Facebook https://t.co/OQZor85VBR
Telegram https://t.co/qE8JL6h8tm
Other links https://t.co/a6Cb3Nrdwg
Last year, in November, Musk reached out to Sweeney and asked him to stop tracking his flight movements over privacy concerns.
Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, uses publicly available information to track several celebrities' movements.
Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.