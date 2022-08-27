ñol

Teen Says He's Ready To Stop Tracking Musk's Private Jet On One Condition – And It's Not Money

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 27, 2022 3:27 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Earlier, Musk had offered Sweeney $5,000 to shut down the Twitter account.
  • Sweeney uses public information to track several celebrities' movements. 
Teen Says He's Ready To Stop Tracking Musk's Private Jet On One Condition – And It's Not Money

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently traveled from San Jose to San Francisco by a private jet. The flight took just 9 minutes. People say he could have made the same trip in an hour by train or car.  

Guess who tracked this trip? It was exposed by Jack Sweeney, the enterprising teenager who created a bot to follow Musk’s movements. He shares his info on Twitter by the name @ElonJet

According to a report, Sweeney says he is ready to stop tracking Musk’s private jet on one condition. 

“If he let me fly with him on his jet, record it and talk about it — and maybe not even pay me the $50,000 [previously asked for] — I would take it down,” Sweeney said of the Twitter account dedicated to tracking Musk’s jet, according to the New York Post. “That is still up for discussion.”

Also Read: Musk Calls For More Nuclear Power, Says Some Environmentalists Are 'Anti-Human'

Earlier, Musk had offered Sweeney $5,000 to shut down the Twitter account. In response, the teenager had made a counteroffer of $50,000 or an internship opportunity with him. 

In April, Sweeney told his followers on Twitter that he has a backup plan “just in case” his account on the microblogging account is shut down.

Last year, in November, Musk reached out to Sweeney and asked him to stop tracking his flight movements over privacy concerns.

Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, uses publicly available information to track several celebrities' movements. 

Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Elon MuskJack SweeneyPrivate JetTeslatrackertwitterNewsSocial MediaTop StoriesGeneral

