United Airlines Close To Finalizing Triple-Digit Order For Widebody Jets

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL is likely closing in on order for more than 100 widebody jets as it considers offers for Boeing Co’s BA 787 Dreamliner and Airbus SE’s EADSY A350.

United CEO Scott Kirby recently told pilots in a training session about the triple-digit order, Bloomberg reported.

The deal confirmation may happen in December.

The order could boost Boeing and Airbus as demand for twin-aisle jets suffered a severe blow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

United currently has 128 twin-aisle Boeing jets, which are at least 20 years old, an age that demands heavy maintenance costs.

