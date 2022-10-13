US Cable Is Down But Not Out. Favorable Cash Flow Is The Silver Lining, Comcast Analyst Says

- Citi analyst Michael Rollins upgraded Comcast Corp CMCSA to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $36, down from $42.
- Cable revenue is going ex-growth, and average EBITDA-based valuations have approached Telco levels for the first time since the financial crisis.
- He believes recent cable share price underperformance is likely getting ahead of 3Q results, reinforcing this new reality.
- The silver lining for cable is that these firms still generate favorable annual cash flow.
- Rollins also saw an increasing likelihood that the cable firms promptly responded with a plan to stabilize or improve shareholder value.
- They may include growing EBITDA even without meaningful revenue growth with a rising broadband/business revenue mix, accelerating technology upgrades and efficiency initiatives, monetizing under-appreciated assets, and opportunistically investing and repatriating cash to shareholders.
- Price Action: CMCSA shares traded higher by 5.91% at $30.39 on the last check Thursday.
