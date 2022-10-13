ñol

US Cable Is Down But Not Out. Favorable Cash Flow Is The Silver Lining, Comcast Analyst Says

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 2:58 PM | 1 min read
US Cable Is Down But Not Out. Favorable Cash Flow Is The Silver Lining, Comcast Analyst Says
  • Citi analyst Michael Rollins upgraded Comcast Corp CMCSA to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $36, down from $42
  • Cable revenue is going ex-growth, and average EBITDA-based valuations have approached Telco levels for the first time since the financial crisis.
  • He believes recent cable share price underperformance is likely getting ahead of 3Q results, reinforcing this new reality. 
  • The silver lining for cable is that these firms still generate favorable annual cash flow. 
  • Rollins also saw an increasing likelihood that the cable firms promptly responded with a plan to stabilize or improve shareholder value. 
  • They may include growing EBITDA even without meaningful revenue growth with a rising broadband/business revenue mix, accelerating technology upgrades and efficiency initiatives, monetizing under-appreciated assets, and opportunistically investing and repatriating cash to shareholders.
  • Price Action: CMCSA shares traded higher by 5.91% at $30.39 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsUpgradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsTech