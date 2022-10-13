Stellantis Inks Deal For Fiat Vehicle Production In Algeria

- Stellantis NV STLA has signed a framework agreement with the Algerian Ministry of Industry.
- The agreement covers a project to develop industrial, after-sales, and spare parts activities for Fiat in Algeria.
- "The signing of this framework agreement is in line with the historic place occupied by Stellantis and its brands in the Algerian automotive market," said CEO Carlos Tavares.
- The agreement also focuses on the development of the automotive sector in Algeria.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 3.91% at $12.23 on the last check Thursday.
