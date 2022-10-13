Stellantis Inks Deal For Fiat Vehicle Production In Algeria

by

Stellantis NV STLA has signed a framework agreement with the Algerian Ministry of Industry.

The agreement covers a project to develop industrial, after-sales, and spare parts activities for Fiat in Algeria.

"The signing of this framework agreement is in line with the historic place occupied by Stellantis and its brands in the Algerian automotive market," said CEO Carlos Tavares.

The agreement also focuses on the development of the automotive sector in Algeria.

Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 3.91% at $12.23 on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company

